I was completely sickened and gutted by the racist attack on our people in Buffalo. It gave me flashbacks of the Charleston Church Massacre. Where is the national outrage, the state of emergency, the protection?! How are we, as Black people, supposed to feel safe in a country with white domestic terrorists everywhere? I am angry at the nonaction of our so-called leaders.

Margaret Redding

Washington, D.C.

Voices for Choice

This abortion conversation is hilarious because these same people advocating against it will be the same ones crying about not having access in the future. These lawmakers and their looney constituents say and vote one thing, but their reality is a different story. If abortion is banned, the fallout (increased maternal mortality and crimes against women) will be possibly worse than COVID!

Leena Thompkins

Largo, Md.