If Donald Trump is guilty of his accused crimes, I hope justice is served swiftly. However, I know whether he’s guilty or not, this whole process will be a dog and pony show dragged out by the media. Hopefully, the lessons from this will be learned and applied going forward.

Reginald Grader

Washington, D.C.

Hitting the Decks

I really enjoyed the story about Howard University student DJ Doobie. It’s awesome to see women behind the ones and twos and getting their flowers. DJing is still an art form, and I’m glad the next generation is keeping it alive.

Jamie Brice

Washington, D.C.