I just want to salute the writers of The Washington Informer. You all put forth outstanding effort in reporting and covering the issues that matter most and impact our daily lives. That’s what real journalism is all about. Keep it up!

Marlene Burns

Washington, D.C.

Farewell, Council Member

An end of an era: Council member Vince Gray will not seek reelection. What a journey and political life he has had serving the residents of Washington and Ward 7. Job well done!

Judy Lewis

Washington, D.C.