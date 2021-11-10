LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Kudos to Jesse

Respect to the Rev. Jesse Jackson for joining the student protests at Howard. It’s a good thing for the older generations and the young to come together. But since Jackson’s fall, I think his support will be best at home.

Greg McDaniels

Washington, D.C.

A Place in the Military for Blacks

To answer your question: Are the armed forces still a viable career option for Blacks? The short answer is yes. However, a plan, strategy and goal are essential as with any career path. Also, risk over reward has to be assessed. Some people have to weigh whether they can deal with the dark side of “protecting” the United States by any means because ultimately, that’s the job.

Julius Fleming

Washington, D.C.