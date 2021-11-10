Letters to the Editor

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Kudos to Jesse

WI Editorial StaffNovember 10, 2021
0 479 Less than a minute
The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., flanked by student protesters, tours the encampment outside the Armour J. Blackburn University Center at Howard University in D.C. on Oct. 31. (Shantella Y. Sherman/The Washington Informer)
The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., flanked by student protesters, tours the encampment outside the Armour J. Blackburn University Center at Howard University in D.C. on Oct. 31. (Shantella Y. Sherman/The Washington Informer)

Respect to the Rev. Jesse Jackson for joining the student protests at Howard. It’s a good thing for the older generations and the young to come together. But since Jackson’s fall, I think his support will be best at home.

Greg McDaniels
Washington, D.C.

A Place in the Military for Blacks

To answer your question: Are the armed forces still a viable career option for Blacks? The short answer is yes. However, a plan, strategy and goal are essential as with any career path. Also, risk over reward has to be assessed. Some people have to weigh whether they can deal with the dark side of “protecting” the United States by any means because ultimately, that’s the job.

Julius Fleming
Washington, D.C.

Tags
WI Editorial StaffNovember 10, 2021
0 479 Less than a minute

WI Editorial Staff

Related Articles

Tents set up in front of the Blackburn University Center on the campus of Howard University (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

Student-Led Blackburn Takeover Makes Headlines Nationally and Abroad

November 10, 2021
HBCUs will get a boost from the Democrats' proposed budget. (Courtesy photo)

Record $1.7 Trillion of Student Debt Drowns HBCU Borrowers

November 4, 2021
The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., flanked by student protesters, tours the encampment outside the Armour J. Blackburn University Center at Howard University in D.C. on Oct. 31. (Shantella Y. Sherman/The Washington Informer)

In the Shadows of the Chapel

November 3, 2021
**FILE** Dr. Julius Garvey (Roy Lewis/The Washington Informer)

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Garvey’s Shining Legacy

November 3, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker