Congratulations to the new assistant fire chief, Queen Anunay. It is a tremendous accomplishment and honor to be the District’s first female assistant fire chief in the department’s history. Let’s keep breaking those glass ceilings.

Marvette Williams

Washington, D.C.

Fuel to the Fire

I’m not usually one to complain, but these gas prices are ridiculous! I mean, how are people supposed to survive with this kind of inflation? I’m getting hit at the pump for almost $100. This is not right. Prices are steadily rising, and wages are staying the same. Between gas and the affordable-housing crisis, we will not be able to sustain this way.

Lewis Fairfield

Suitland, Md.