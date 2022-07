Congrats to Wes Moore on winning the Democratic primary election and to hopefully becoming Maryland’s first Black governor. Let’s get it, Maryland!

Carol Felder

Silver Spring, Md.

A Call for Help

I hope the 988 suicide crisis hotline is truly a resource for people who are struggling with their mental health. I know in the past, many of these things have meant well but the execution wasn’t there. Resources like these are more important ever in the African American community.

Mora Klay-Lopez