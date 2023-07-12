Benjamin Banneker Academic High School held its 40th Anniversary Alumni Reunion on July 1. (Ja'Mon Jackson/The Washington Informer)
Benjamin Banneker Academic High School held its 40th Anniversary Alumni Reunion on July 1. (Ja'Mon Jackson/The Washington Informer)

Sign up to stay connected

Get the top stories of the day around the DMV.

It was awesome to read that Banneker’s alumni are still going strong and continuing on the legacy with the newly launched Banneker Alumni Society. Keep on making a difference!

Rochelle Leeds
Washington, D.C.

A Supreme Travesty

It’s been said many times before, but it feels like the Supreme Court is rolling the clock back, and soon our basic rights and needs will be up for debate. The bench will find a half-baked reason why it’s not constitutional. Their abortion decision and now affirmative action sets the stage for what’s to come. 

Tyra Doughtery
Washington, D.C.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *