It was awesome to read that Banneker’s alumni are still going strong and continuing on the legacy with the newly launched Banneker Alumni Society. Keep on making a difference!

Rochelle Leeds

Washington, D.C.

A Supreme Travesty

It’s been said many times before, but it feels like the Supreme Court is rolling the clock back, and soon our basic rights and needs will be up for debate. The bench will find a half-baked reason why it’s not constitutional. Their abortion decision and now affirmative action sets the stage for what’s to come.

Tyra Doughtery

Washington, D.C.