Shout out to MC Lyte for continuing to carry the torch of female rap from the Golden Era of hip-hop! With the musical art form in its 50th year, it’s important to honor the legends and educate the young people. Respect.

Khalif Terry

Seat Pleasant, Md.

Pretty in Pink

Wow! The Pretty in Pink party looked fabulous! I enjoyed the photographs, seeing our people shining and living life to the fullest!

Monique Johnston

Washington, D.C.