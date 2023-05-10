I send my support to the residents of Talbert Terrace, pushing back against gentrification. It’s hard seeing your beloved neighborhood change, and people act like you’re invisible. However, so many are fighting back and protecting their legacies. No, we will not be pushed out and cast aside because our communities are now “fashionable” to the elite. Keep on marching!

Rita Mayers

Washington, D.C.

HU Needs Committed Leader

Is it me, or does Howard University get a new president every U.S. presidential term? Whatever happened to being committed and steadfast to a job? These days it seems as if they enter with a day of exit already planned. With such high leadership turnover, where’s the continuity of policies and programs to even see if it is effective? Bigger than that, what’s the long-term impact on the university’s operating environment and culture for its students?

Willie R. Pearson

Washington, D.C.