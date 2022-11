Congratulations to Wes Moore for becoming the first Black governor in Maryland’s history, and here is to more to come!

Linda Gentry

Silver Spring, Md.

An Informed Voter

Shout out to The Washington Informer for such a phenomenal issue last week covering D.C., Maryland and Virginia elections. I loved everything about it, from the pictures to the bevy of information on our newly elected officials and what’s what on the political scene. Keep up the great work!

Mozine McVay

Washington, D.C.