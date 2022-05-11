I would like to see a Black woman president lead Howard University. However, I don’t know if that should be the leading call for a university in desperate need of dynamic leadership. Whoever is the next president must be qualified by any university’s standards. This should not be a political thing.

Tatum Rice

Washington, D.C.

A Call to Arms

I can’t believe we are in a position where the women of today may have fewer rights and bodily autonomy than women 50 years ago! It’s utterly disgusting that women may die due to nonviable pregnancies due to some unhinged thought that a mom’s life is just a “casualty” of birth. We must fight this.

Leola Williams

Arlington, Va.