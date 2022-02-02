Dear Senior Editor (D. Kevin McNeir):

The Ford family would like to thank you for your outstanding tribute in telling Mrs. Evelyn Ford’s story for her 100th birthday on November 30, 2021. We appreciated the front-page news and photos leading up to the story. Roy Lewis, the photographer, did an outstanding job and his presence was duly noted at the celebration at Model Cities Wellness Senior Center in Washington, D.C., on November 30, 2021.

The story you wrote, published in the December 2-8, 2021 edition of The Washington Informer, was a warm and family-oriented account of Mrs. Ford’s life in Washington, D.C. I have recently mailed and shared copies of the story you wrote with family and friends. I want to personally thank you for your interest and time in writing a story on my mother, Mrs. Evelyn Spriggs Ford. She was very humble about all the attention she received. She read the story and looked at the photos in awe that someone would recognize her life as being important enough to write about.

Sincerely,

Pat Ford Neal

Third daughter of Mrs. Evelyn Spriggs Ford