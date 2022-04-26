I can only wonder why Howard University’s President Wayne Frederick is retiring? It seems as if the job is too much pressure for him. I don’t say that in judgment because being the face of all the good and the bad that comes from the university can’t be easy. I wish him well in the future.

Tonia Crockett

Washington, D.C.

True Feelings Unmasked

Everyone’s up in arms about the mask mandates ending for airports and airplanes, yet we’re not required to wear them anywhere else, so what’s the difference? If you choose to wear a mask to fly, that’s your right, as is someone who chooses not to — my two cents.

Jeffery Franklin

Woodbridge, Va.