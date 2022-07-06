I can’t believe we are now in a society where my granddaughters will have less reproductive rights than I. Yes, abortions are still legal in D.C., but for how long? Congress has authority over the District as we still don’t have statehood. Our rights could be here today and gone tomorrow like many in this country are experiencing.

Juliette Young

Washington, D.C.

Take It to The Bridge

I enjoy the WI Bridge. It captures the authenticity of the city and the young people Black and brown people without being corny or forced. We need more of a spotlight on young, Black media, especially in D.C. Salute to WI Bridge.

Brandon Freeman

Washington, D.C.