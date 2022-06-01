Hands off my reproductive rights! Republicans are obsessed with what happens in a woman’s body and don’t give a hot damn about children once they are here! They say if you can’t feed your baby, you shouldn’t have had it. But then they want to force people to have unwanted children. The consequences will be endless. Pro-life? More like pro-AR-15s!

Gail Holmes

Suitland, Md.

Congrats to Class of ‘22!

Congrats to all of the graduates and proud parents and family members! The next generation of doctors, lawyers, teachers, engineers and professionals have made their entrance. Thank you to The Informer for always showcasing the best of us!

Ruby Bright

Washington, D.C.