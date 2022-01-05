Happy New Year! I’m looking forward to a prosperous new beginning and continuing to support my favorite newspaper, The Washington Informer! I thoroughly enjoyed Publisher Denise Rolark Barnes’ feature in The Washington Post, and we most definitely have to continue to support our institutions.

Tomasina Chambers

Washington, D.C.

Déjà Vu

Once again, COVID-19 cases are surging, and America’s panicking — well, some people are. COVID fatigue is genuinely starting to set in, and I’m tired in mind and body. I’m hoping that there will soon be an end to this infectious disease, and we can be “normal” again, but at this point, that seems like wishful thinking.

Bradford Mimms

Alexandria, Va.