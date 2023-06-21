Thanks for informing us about the new open-air mall in Congress Heights! What a gorgeous building. I look forward to supporting the retailers.

Elaine Howard

Washington, D.C.

More Rent Control

I’m grateful that the D.C. City Council passed the emergency legislation to halt rent increases. At the same time, I’m not sure if that’s enough. It’s capped at 6% until 2025, but even 6% percent is enough for someone to fall behind and not be able to make their payments. When will the root issues be resolved? This exorbitant cost of living is not sustainable.

Debbie Funches

Washington, D.C.