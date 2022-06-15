I truly feel for those facing evictions and have nowhere to go because the rent is too high for most people to survive. I’m praying that the District’s government will step in and intervene because thousands of people without stable shelter is no good for any of us. The problems with some should be the concern of all of us.

Theodore Talley

Washington, D.C.

Congrats to WI

Congrats to The Washington Informer for its Society of Professional Journalists awards. I’m a longtime reader, and it’s great to see the paper recognized for its outstanding work.

Martin Gilepsie

Washington, D.C.