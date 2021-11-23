Letters to the Editor

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Oasis in a Food Desert

November 23, 2021
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joins Ward 8 residents at the grand opening of the Good Foods Market in the Southwest community of Bellevue on Nov. 13. (DR Barnes/The Washington Informer)
Great news that a grocery store opened in Ward 8. It has been a long time coming and it is incredibly vital for healthy communities. Not only for food choices but mentally! Things that seem small, like a grocery store, can make a difference in how a community sees itself. Bravo to Mayor Bowser, Council member Trayon White and all those involved in making this happen.

Macey Townes
Washington, D.C.

Lessons Learned

The Blackburn Takeover is officially over. Great. Great for the students and great for the administration. I think the leadership at Howard should have major takeaways from this ordeal. Hopefully, they learned that students going forth will not accept below-par standards from the “best” HBCU with its sky-high tuition. They should learn from this history or it will repeat itself.

Recie Williams
Washington, D.C.

