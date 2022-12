I love the photo of Barack Obama’s portrait in the White House from last week’s edition! As a photography lover, this is one I will most certainly frame. Happy holidays!

Elizabeth Cozette

Washington, D.C.

Welcome Aboard!

Congratulations to Micha Green in her new role as managing editor at the prestigious Washington Informer. As a longtime reader and supporter, I look forward to where you will take the paper under your leadership.

Sherman Jones

Laurel, Md.