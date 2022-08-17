It’s very cool, yet long overdue, that the Jordan brand and Howard University are now in partnership for its athletics apparel. I’m sure for the student-athletes having the endorsement of the greatest basketball player ever will lift their confidence and spirits. I would like to see Jordan Brand partner with more HBCUs in the future.

Tema Wilkerson

Bowie, Md.

Healthy, Wealthy and Wise

I loved this month’s health supplement — great, practical tips, as always. I look forward to the next one.

Gracie Myers

Washington, D.C.