What a powerful photo that was on the cover of the last edition of The Washington Informer. It was truly one of those moments worth a thousand words: the pink casket and the messages on the hoodie. We must bring attention to environmental racism to our elected leaders and make them do their jobs.

Debra Gould

Washington, DC

Learn to Forgive

I cannot believe there are people in this country (Republicans) who have a problem with student loan relief. What sense does that make? And now a judge has temporarily blocked the order. Why? What’s the difference between this loan forgiveness and the various other forgiveness programs? I can’t help but think it’s because of who will be positively impacted.

Karine Thomas

Bowie, Md.