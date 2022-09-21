While I am pleased that migrant children will be able to get an education and enroll in DCPS, I feel there needs to be more transparency on the issue concerning these migrants from our local leaders. There needs to be education put out there for residents. For example, what’s the difference between a migrant and a refugee? Are these people legally in the U.S., and if not, why is that not an issue? In basic terms, our government needs to inform us of their decisions and why.

Laura French

Washington, D.C.

Not My Queen

I can only say wow to the guest commentary, “The Queen is Dead. Maybe the Monarchy Needs to Die Too,” by Barrington Salmon. I can’t remember the last time I was moved so deeply by opinion writing that was very much so based on facts. He simply laid out why no Black individual on this planet has cause to mourn the head of an empire with our ancestors’ blood on their hands. His piece was award-winning.

Carole B. Anderson

Washington, D.C.