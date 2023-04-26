Rats have emerged as a major problem for D.C. residents. (Courtesy photo)
Rats have emerged as a major problem for D.C. residents. (Courtesy photo)

I love The Washington Informer, but please never put a rodent on your cover again. As a lifelong District resident, I’ve had my fair share of seeing them and don’t need any reminders they exist. However, I am pleased that the city is finally making an effort to do something about the problem. 

Erica Dean
Washington, D.C.

Just Due for Arts Center

I’m happy to see high-level investment going into the Anacostia Arts Center. It’s such a gem and an essential part of our community. I look forward to its redevelopment and its impact.

Yolande Grady
Washington, D.C.

