I love The Washington Informer, but please never put a rodent on your cover again. As a lifelong District resident, I’ve had my fair share of seeing them and don’t need any reminders they exist. However, I am pleased that the city is finally making an effort to do something about the problem.
Erica Dean
Washington, D.C.
Just Due for Arts Center
I’m happy to see high-level investment going into the Anacostia Arts Center. It’s such a gem and an essential part of our community. I look forward to its redevelopment and its impact.
Yolande Grady
Washington, D.C.