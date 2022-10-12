I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since the D.C. Sniper terrorization. Rest in peace to all of the victims who senselessly lost their lives. Coming off of the 9/11 attacks, it was such a scary time in the nation’s capital. Thanks to all who serve and protect.

Marilyn L. Chambers

Washington, D.C.

4 More Years!

I appreciate all of the hard work and thoughtful policies from the Biden administration. So far, Joe and Kamala have kept their word and every promise they made on the campaign trail: Black woman Supreme Court justice, student debt relief, and recently the pardon of all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession. Biden-Harris has my vote in 2024!

Ivey Headen

Washington, D.C.