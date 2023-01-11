Safe travels to the other side to the greatest soccer player of all time — Pelé. Growing up, I heard of his accomplishments and looked up to him as a Black man dominating the global sport. Yes, he was Brazilian, but our common African ancestry connects us. Rest well.

Michael Toney

Alexandria, Va.

For the People

I’m hoping for successful terms for all of the council members sworn in in the District and congressional members representing the citizens of the United States. I hope they all take their oath seriously and work for the people, not their self-interests, or we will swiftly vote them out.

Glenda James

Washington, D.C.