I was shocked to read about the death of longtime news anchor Bruce Johnson. He’s one of the legendary Black men in media in the D.C. area. He will be missed, without a doubt. I send my condolences to his family.

Iris Murray

Washington, D.C.

Justice Achieved

Salute to the first African American Supreme Court justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson! I’m so relieved that the day has finally come — long overdue. I’m also glad that President Biden kept his campaign promise to appoint a Black woman to the bench.

Felix Howard

Arlington, Va.