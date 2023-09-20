Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) led the team to a season-opening 20-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on Sept. 10. (Abdullah Konte/The Washington Informer)
Is it just me, or does it feel like the Washington football team is back? Winning the season opener and a big game on the road in Denver has me excited and pumped for a hopeful season after all the turmoil the franchise has gone through. I’m excited! P.S. I thoroughly enjoy the sports photos every week.

Darryl Hill
Washington, D.C.

Time for Curfews

I’m hopeful that the curfew program for the District’s youth will be impactful and curb the violence. To the critics, I say let the results speak for themselves. During this pilot process, we will see if it is worth the hassle and resources of our local government or not. That is it. That is all.

Blake James
Washington, D.C.

