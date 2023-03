What an awesome picture on last week’s cover of Michael “Polo King” Roane by Dee Dwyer. While I think ATVs and the like should be regulated in the District, it’s still cool to see the interest and passion of our youth.

Lem Person

Washington, D.C.

Recognize Greatness

Congrats to Hampton alum Ruth Carter for making history at the Oscars! She is a legendary costume designer. I was delighted to see her receive flowers for her work for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Tamra James

Washington, D.C.