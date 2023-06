My heart goes out to Elder Dorothy Elliott. We are still saying his name: Archie Elliott III.

Lennie Thomas

Bowie, Md.

Double the Pleasure

I didn’t know organized Double Dutch was still a thing. I grew up doing it, and it was the highlight of my days as a youngster. It warms my heart to see the youth are keeping the culture and tradition going.

Diana Garris

Washington, D.C.