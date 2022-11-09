I am not surprised that this Supreme Court is now taking aim at affirmative action. First, reproductive rights, now this, and I’m willing to bet same-sex marriage is next. The election of Donald Trump set all of these unfortunate events in motion. If people don’t see the consequences of elections from this situation, I don’t know what will.

Tomasina P. Dorsey

Washington, D.C.

Save the Children

I still think about Relisha Rudd and the tragedy of her kidnapping. It truly breaks my heart of the evil that lurks in our communities and the children who have no protection or covering and become victims. The District has to do better to protect our children, but most of all, we must protect ours, whether we know them or not.

Tina Albach

Washington, D.C.