I just want to say season’s greetings and happy holidays to all! I’m looking forward to a blessed and prosperous December and 2023. I hope to see everyone in the New Year!

William Murphy

Laurel, Md.

Taking It to the Bridge

I absolutely loved the WI Bridge’s 35 Under 35. What beautiful pictures of our young people, and what a great way to learn about some folks doing great things in our city. I look forward to reading the Bridge because it keeps me abridged of things that, at my age, I wouldn’t know about. Keep it up!

Simon P. Ogden

Washington, D.C.