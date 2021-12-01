Letters to the Editor

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Season’s Greetings!

WI Editorial StaffDecember 1, 2021
I want to tell my favorite newspaper happy holidays! It’s indeed been a joy reading The Washington Informer all of these years. I get so much out of it, so I wanted to let you all know to keep up the great work.

Linda Maynard
Washington, D.C.

Shifting Opinions

I’m not sure why every 10 years, people get all worked up over redistricting. As populations grow, there must be adjustments. Why would one ward have 30,000 folks and the next 200,000? It doesn’t make sense. Though it may feel unfair, redistricting is necessary, in my opinion.

Keith Casween
Hyattsville, Md.

WI Editorial Staff

