I had never heard of the longtime LGBTQIA+ activist Phillip Pannell until last week’s issue. Thanks, Washington Informer, for sharing his story and documenting Black history!

Janine Hunter

Washington, D.C.

Bridge Stories

The creativity and artisticness of the WI Bridge never fails to amaze me. Kudos to the talented staff, showcasing the best of the District and the DMV area.

Leticia Trapp

Washington, D.C.