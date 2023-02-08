I, for one, did not watch the video of Tyre Nichols being brutalized and beaten to his untimely death by those Memphis cops. I’m sick and tired of videos of Black pain and abuse being normalized and distributed like mints. The cops have been arrested and charged with murder: good. But the bigger problem is systemic, and there must be radical police reform from the top down. But good luck with that.

Rudolph Yates

Washington, D.C.

Karon’s Story

I was glad to read that the killer of 13-year-old Karon Blake had been apprehended and denied bond. I can’t imagine what would possess a 41-year-old man to do something like that to a child, but I guess that will come out in the wash, or the trial, rather. Thanks for your reporting on the issue.

Marveina Thompson

Washington, D.C.