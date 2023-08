I’m happy for a new day in Washington with the sale of the Commanders to new ownership. Congrats to Magic as well. I believe the team is in good hands. Cheers to the new era!

Barbara Cole

Washington, D.C.

Shooting Your Shot

What great photography in the latest WI Bridge. It’s so refreshing to see unapologetic Black expressions from our young people. Very reminiscent of the ‘90s. Dope work!

Maurice Hogan

Laurel, Md.