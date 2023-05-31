Sign up to stay connected
Congratulations to the Rolark/Barnes family for the naming of Calvin and Wilhelmina Rolark Way in Ward 8. It’s a long overdue honor for the family’s contribution to Washington, D.C., and its citizens. What a legacy to have and to cherish!
Irene Howie
Washington, D.C.
Informing the Community
I really enjoyed the latest issue of The Washington Informer. From the feature on Black Americans’ role in Memorial Day to the WI Bridge, I enjoyed it immensely and received some great information.
Todd Philbin
Largo, Md.