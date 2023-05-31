The Rolarks' daughter Denise Rolark Barnes (center), along with (from left) their grandsons Lafayette and Desmond Barnes, nephew Stan Rolark and son-in-law Lafayette Barnes Sr., hold the ceremonial street sign on Foxhall Place SE. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)
The Rolarks' daughter Denise Rolark Barnes (center), along with (from left) their grandsons Lafayette and Desmond Barnes, nephew Stan Rolark and son-in-law Lafayette Barnes Sr., hold the ceremonial street sign on Foxhall Place SE. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Sign up to stay connected

Get the top stories of the day around the DMV.

Congratulations to the Rolark/Barnes family for the naming of Calvin and Wilhelmina Rolark Way in Ward 8. It’s a long overdue honor for the family’s contribution to Washington, D.C., and its citizens. What a legacy to have and to cherish!

Irene Howie
Washington, D.C.

Informing the Community

I really enjoyed the latest issue of The Washington Informer. From the feature on Black Americans’ role in Memorial Day to the WI Bridge, I enjoyed it immensely and received some great information. 

Todd Philbin
Largo, Md.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *