Congratulations to the Rolark/Barnes family for the naming of Calvin and Wilhelmina Rolark Way in Ward 8. It’s a long overdue honor for the family’s contribution to Washington, D.C., and its citizens. What a legacy to have and to cherish!

Irene Howie

Washington, D.C.

Informing the Community

I really enjoyed the latest issue of The Washington Informer. From the feature on Black Americans’ role in Memorial Day to the WI Bridge, I enjoyed it immensely and received some great information.

Todd Philbin

Largo, Md.