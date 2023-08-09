Sign up to stay connected
Seeing Gov. Wes Moore out in the community and connecting with the people is awesome. I wish I could’ve attended the National Night Out event, but hopefully, I’ll catch him at the next one!
Marlene Adams
New Carrollton, Md.
Can’t Wait for the Bussdown
Thanks for sharing the tea about the new Pan-African restaurant coming to Foggy Bottom. I can’t wait to support The Bussdown and Chef Solomon Johnson!
Rachael Foster
Washington, D.C.