Students in Archbishop Carroll High School’s Jim Vance Media Program received Legacy Awards for excellence in print or video projects on Saturday, April 23, during an evening labeled as “Simply the Best.” The video showcase and awards fundraiser also saluted the five students who will receive their high school diplomas and earn the distinction as the first graduating class (2022) in the program’s history. Pictured left to right: Zenobia Bey-Brave ’22; Stella Anani ‘ 24; Corbin Flaherty ‘ 22; Jamal Mungo ‘ 23; ZyJon McCoy ‘ 23; and Dionna Duncan ‘ 22. (Roy Lewis/The Washington Informer)
Congrats to the promising graduates of the Jim Vance Media Program at Archbishop Carroll High School! I love seeing our children taking an interest in the media as storytellers and not just consumers. It’s so important to have us behind the camera and the pen. 

Sonya Ford
Washington, D.C.

Seeing the Big Picture

What another stellar issue of The Washington Informer! I particularly always enjoy the pictures from your great photographers. Pictures are worth a thousand words, and one thing I look forward to each week is seeing Black and brown faces in color and print. Thanks for the dedication.

Morgan Brown
Oxon Hill, Md.

