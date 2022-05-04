Congrats to the promising graduates of the Jim Vance Media Program at Archbishop Carroll High School! I love seeing our children taking an interest in the media as storytellers and not just consumers. It’s so important to have us behind the camera and the pen.

Sonya Ford

Washington, D.C.

Seeing the Big Picture

What another stellar issue of The Washington Informer! I particularly always enjoy the pictures from your great photographers. Pictures are worth a thousand words, and one thing I look forward to each week is seeing Black and brown faces in color and print. Thanks for the dedication.

Morgan Brown

Oxon Hill, Md.