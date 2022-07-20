Whenever we feel like we’re overcoming one hurdle, here comes another. COVID-19, now monkeypox. Why is it that we are seeing such catastrophic public health issues with the most technology and advanced systems in the world than at any other time in history? This doesn’t make any sense.

Louise Bright

Washington, D.C.

A Well-Informed Voter

I appreciate The Washington Informer’s coverage of Maryland politics. We have big elections ahead of us, from governor to state and local offices. It’s critical that our community is informed about what’s happening and what’s at stake.

Paula Raddick

Largo, Md.