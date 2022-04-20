First, the students at Howard protesting, and now the hospital staff? What’s really going on at this prestigious institution? Nurses shouldn’t have to strike to bring attention to safety hazards for them to be fixed. “There’s no money.” The same line, time and time again. If there’s no money to keep staff safe, something’s wrong!

Moses Tweh

Washington, D.C.

Black History

I truly enjoyed the Black Press Activity sheet. It gave me something to do on the long train ride, and I learned a lot of things I didn’t know. Please keep them coming!

Lethia Franks

Silver Spring, Md.