Your story (“The New Moral Dilemma: Should You Tip at the Self-Checkout Line?”) by Stacy Brown really started a dialogue between my colleagues and me. While I’ve never been confronted with tipping a cashier or bag handler, many have and do believe those workers should be tipped. However, I’m more of the belief that people should be paid a living wage, and tipping should always be optional regardless of the service or sector.

Teresa Chin

Washington, D.C.

Celebrating Our Heritage

I am looking forward to The Washington Informer’s 11th annual Heritage Tour. It’s been a few years since I last attended, and I’m excited to explore Montgomery County and our history there.

Marveline Thompson

Washington, D.C.