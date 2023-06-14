I found the Homeownership Supplement very useful as I navigate selling my home and looking for a new one. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in this position, so having some helpful information from a trusted source has been awesome. Thank you.

Marlene White

Washington, D.C.

A Tragic Dispute

It’s so unfortunate about the crime committed against that Black mother in Florida over a dispute involving children and an iPad. I increasingly understand why my parents bought us a small-scale playground, and we could only play in the backyard. My heart goes out to those children who lost their mother, and may she receive justice.

Laila Khalil

Silver Spring, Md.