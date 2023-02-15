It’s a shame that voters voted to raise tip worker minimum wage, yet members of the D.C. Council are impeding the will of the voters with typical political obstruction under the guise of “concern.” The service industry in this city is vast, and everyone depends on service workers, yet their ability to live at a certain standard somehow asks for too much.

Geraldine Reams

Washington, D.C.

Fan Favorite

I just want to shout out to the best newspaper in town: The Washington Informer! I look forward each week to grabbing my free copy before it’s gone. What a service you all are to our community.

Mina Brown

Washington, D.C.