Happy holidays to The Washington Informer Newspaper’s staff and all its readers. I look forward to more news and great stories in 2022!

Marlene Tompkins

Washington, D.C.

Bad Influences

The story “Study Reveals Racial Pay Gap in Influencer Marketing” surprises no one. If we make roughly 60 cents for every $1 they earn in general, why wouldn’t it apply to things like “influencer marketing.” Yet another example of unfairness and inequality we shoulder in this white-run, capitalistic society. Just my opinion.

Lynette Sanders

Washington, D.C.