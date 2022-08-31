I loved the story of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters. I salute our ancestors for their hard work, including its founder A. Phillip Randolph, who doesn’t get talked about enough for my liking. J. Edgar Hoover once called him “the most dangerous Negro in America.” A compliment, in my opinion.

M.B. Brown

Washington, D.C.

A Mayor for the People

I applaud Mayor Muriel Bowser for giving the District’s most vulnerable families a one-time payment of $1,000. This is much-needed, especially as school comes back in and prices for everything are sky-high due to inflation.

Carol Stephenson

Washington, D.C.