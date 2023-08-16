I’m hopeful that Vice President Kamala Harris’ new business program in Ward 8 has its intended impact. Investment is sorely needed not only for brick-and-mortar businesses but also for individual entrepreneurs.

Mick Lovelace

Washington, D.C.

Children’s Mental Health Matters

I truly enjoyed this month’s health supplement, especially its focus on children. I don’t think it’s enough emphasis and conversation around little people’s mental health. The supplement was right on time as our children return to school.

Tasha King

Washington, D.C.