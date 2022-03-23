Everywhere I see and read, this one and that one are lifting mask mandates. It’s funny to me because wasn’t there just a massive spike in cases? What happened to COVID-19? Did it go away? Is this over? I guess we shall find out during the next “surge.” I wish the leaders of the country communicated more effectively and ethically.

Leon Mobley

Washington, D.C.

Safe Travels

I was truly pleased to read that Maurice “Mo” Creek safely made it out of Ukraine since Russia has invaded the country. So many of our young men play professional basketball in foreign countries to make a living and a life for themselves. I pray that all that are in harm’s way can escape.

Edith Townes

Capitol Heights, Md.