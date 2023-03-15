The Walmart debacle is all for not. I’m surprised the store lasted as long as it did. The truth is that the monied people who live near the store didn’t need it and didn’t choose to spend their money there. Why would the struggling and the poor trek downtown with no car to go there and pass several places closer to them? They wouldn’t and don’t. My two cents.

Jedidiah Felder

Washington, D.C.

Vital Information

I really enjoyed the Mental Health Supplement. Lots of great information I will use going forward.

Serena Michaels

Suitland, Md.