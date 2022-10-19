I loved seeing our beautiful young people on the cover of last week’s Washington Informer. It’s a friendly reminder that we have so much to fight for as elders and at the same time so much to live for. Our young people are the future and must be invested in.

Martha N. Fields

Washington, D.C.

Pay Working Teens Their Worth

I definitely agree that the city’s summer youth employment program needs to raise its wage. I’m not sure how it went overlooked that some students picking up trash in the summer heat are only making $6.25 an hour. Teenagers are obviously making more than that with traditional summer jobs, most paying an average of $13 an hour. Something has to change or the program will be rendered obsolete.

Curtis Stevens

Washington, D.C.